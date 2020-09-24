Authorities warn of a tech scam circulating in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A recent scam is targeting people in St. Martin Parish. It’s a form of a tech support scam circulating around trying to steal personal and financial information.

In this con, scammers pose as tech support employees of well-known computer companies and hassle victims into paying for their “support” and it’s happening in Acadiana.

“What in the end is happening is it’s a scammer on the other end, and what they’re hoping is to get access to your computer to steal your valuable information,” Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said.

The tech support rep calls you claiming to be from a well-known software company or a pop-up warning appears on your screen instructing you to dial a number for help.



“They’ll call and say you have some type of virus or a bug on your computer that they need to fix, and all they need to do is go to this certain website and login and give them the information from your IP address so that they can log in to your computer and it’ll be quick and easy and they’ll fix it for you,” explained Babin.



The hold up is once you grant the caller remote access, the caller will offer to repair your computer for a fee.

“They’re charging maybe a $20 or $25 fee, something that’s really low that just makes you feel like you can trust them and allow them to get access to your computer,” Babin said.

Allowing scammers to steal your personal information leading to identity theft. St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux says these scammers are targeting the elderly, and the best advice is to just hang up the phone.

“Don’t give personal information out including account numbers. They (scammers) get real aggressive when they’re talking on the phone and they don’t give them the information they want, they get real aggressive,” Breaux added. “It hurts me seeing that being done to the elderly, and I’m going to tell you right now if I catch the individuals doing it, they’re going to be arrested at 400 St. Martin Street.”

The Better Business Bureau gives these tips on how to spot a tech support scam:

Never give control of your computer to a third party unless you know it’s the rep of a computer support team you contacted.

Legitimate tech support companies don’t call unsolicited.

Look out for warning screens like sponsored ads when searching online for tech support.

Be wary of sponsored links.

Avoid clicking on links in unfamiliar emails.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.