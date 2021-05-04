Waitr expands delivery services to Ville Platte

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Waitr, the Lake Charles-based food delivery service, announced today that it is expanding food delivery services into Ville Platte.

The expansion into Ville Platte continues a list of new service areas around Acadiana in 2021. In recent months, Waitr started service in Abbeville, Jennings, and Eunice.

Waitr is currently looking to hire contract drivers in the Ville Platte area. Those interested can apply at waitrapp.com.

“Waitr is kicking off its debut in Ville Platte with special free delivery,” the company stated in a press release. “Anyone in the city can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter whether you order one meal … or meals for whole family.”