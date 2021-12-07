Ville Platte police searching for missing teen

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) Ville Platte Police say they are seeking information as to the whereabouts of a juvenile last seen Monday evening.

Police say officers spoke with 15-year-old Cheyenne Caesar Thomas just after 5 p.m. Monday.

She was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Her clothing description is uncertain at this time, according to Chief Neal Lartigue.

Anyone with information or who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department dispatch center at 337-363-1313 or 911.