VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said officers are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on domestic abuse and weapons charges.

Abelson Hebert, 26, of Ville Platte, is wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrument, and criminal damage to property.

Abelson Hebert

If you know the whereabouts of Herbert, call (337) 363-1316. Your call will remain anonymous.