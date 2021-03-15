Ville Platte Police investigating attempted pharmacy burglary

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte Police are searching for a pair of suspects who attempted to break into a local pharmacy on Jack Miller Rd.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the incident occurred on March 6 at around 2 a.m. Two male suspects attempted to gain entry to the building by crawling underneath and trying to break through the floor. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled on foot.

Lartigue said he is seeking information regarding the identities of these suspects. If you have information on either of them, you are asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1316. Your call will remain anonymous.