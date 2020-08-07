Ville Platte police chief warns of fake business payroll checks

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue is warning area businesses to be vigilant if they cash payroll checks. His department is currently working four separate cases where fake business payroll checks have been printed and cashed at local stores.

Lartigue stated that it may be necessary to call the company to verify that the check is real and payable to the person attempting to cash the check.

If you attempt to verify that a check is real and there are any discrepancies, or if you believe the check to be fake or fraudulent, please contact the Ville Platte Police Department immediately.

Lartigue urged anyone who would like to report suspicious or illegal activity, to please call (337) 363-1313 or 911. Your call will remain anonymous.