VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of Ville Platte men were arrested by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office after Sheriff Charles Guillory said they shot at a residence with five people inside and nearly struck a sleeping child.

Remi Clayton Brown, 25, and Jimmy Paul Guillory, 38, both of Ville Platte, face the following charges: five counts of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property. Neither was assigned a bond.

Sheriff Guillory said the pair drove by the victim’s residence on Jan. 25 in the 1000 block of Peach Tree Ln. The sheriff said one of the suspects — though he declined to say which — admitted to opening fire on the home with a medium-caliber firearm. The residence was struck multiple times.

The sheriff said his department is seeking information on criminal activity and urges the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at (337) 363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person reporting information will remain anonymous.