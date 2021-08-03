Ville Platte man arrested after allegedly attacking two with knife at ballpark

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte man was arrested on Monday night after he allegedly attacked two people with a knife at a ballpark, according to a press release from the Ville Platte Police Department.

Jermaine Larnette, 43, of Ville Platte (listed as homeless) was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of false imprisonment. His bond is set at $300,000.

On Monday, August 2, at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers with the Ville Platte Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Thompson St. in reference to a stabbing.

Officers spoke with a man at the scene who said he was in the ballpark nearby and was stabbed from behind. The victim stated that he was able to escape the area, but the suspect was still there.

Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and provided medical assistance to the victim while officers returned to the ballpark to try to locate the suspect.

The suspect was found in the ballpark with a woman who he was refusing to release.

Officers were able to safely remove her from the situation by issuing multiple verbal commands to the suspect. They also located a box cutter near the suspect while they were arresting him.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with stab injuries to the torso area.

Larnette was arrested and booked into the Ville Platte City Jail.

Anyone with information about illegal activities is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313. Your call will remain anonymous.