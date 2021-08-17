Ville Platte main library closed temporary due to COVID concerns

Evangeline Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) The main public library in Ville Platte is temporarily closing its doors to conduct a deep cleaning following COVID-19 concerns.

In a social media post, the Evangeline Parish Library announced that the library would be closed for a 10-day quarantine and to prevent future exposure of the virus to patrons.

The libraries in Basile, Chataignier, Mamou , Pine Prairie and Turkey Creek will remain opened.

A reopening date for the Ville Platte library has been set for Friday, August 27.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar