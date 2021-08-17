Ville Platte main library closed temporary due to COVID concerns

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) The main public library in Ville Platte is temporarily closing its doors to conduct a deep cleaning following COVID-19 concerns.

In a social media post, the Evangeline Parish Library announced that the library would be closed for a 10-day quarantine and to prevent future exposure of the virus to patrons.

The libraries in Basile, Chataignier, Mamou , Pine Prairie and Turkey Creek will remain opened.

A reopening date for the Ville Platte library has been set for Friday, August 27.