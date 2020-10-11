Ville Platte family of seven nearly crushed by tree in home during Hurricane Delta

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Ville Platte family is grateful to be alive after a tree nearly crushed their home during Hurricane Delta.

“It was the scariest time of my life because I didn’t know if I was going to live or die at that point,” Jamal Seraille said.

Seraille, his wife and their five children were inside their home when loud cracking sounds woke them up just after 2 a.m.

“When it started cracking, me and her, we woke up out our sleep just screaming, ‘Oh my god! Oh my god!’ We didn’t know where to go because you can’t see anything, and we didn’t know which tree was falling down,” he said.

Seconds later, they heard a crash and felt the ground shake.

Seraille and his wife looked out the window, coming face to face with the thirty-foot tree that had fallen inches from their bedroom window.

“All it took was maybe a foot or two, and it would have been in our house. It would have been on our face. Our child would have been… you know, there’s no telling what would have happened. Although the kids would have been all right, we would have been crushed right there in the room,” he told News Ten.

The family huddled together for the rest of the night, waiting for the winds to stop and the sun to come out.

“I’m just being grateful to be alive still and being able to see it and not be put in the ground because of it,” Seraille said.