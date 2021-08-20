Ville Platte dogs need immediate rescue after sewage pipes break at shelter

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Ville Platte Animal Shelter is asking for help after sewage pipes broke in their shelter. Sewage is now overflowing into the dog kennels and the dogs there need to be evacuated. As of Thursday night, there were four dogs left in need of rescue. Those four dogs include T.J., Joel, Chance, or Hayden. If you are interested in fostering or adopting them, contact Ville Platte Animal Control, (337) 363-1122, Melissa Gibson at (337) 224-6708, or Tanya Browne at (337) 581-4480.