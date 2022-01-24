Uncle of Ville Platte teen hit, killed by car wanted on kidnapping, cruelty charges

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of 15-year-old Cheyenne Ceasar Thomas say they are finally getting the answers they have been waiting for from the Ville Platte police department.

Police Chief Neil Lartigue says there is an warrant out for James Craig Thomas Jr. the warrant is for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and second-degree kidnapping.

“We just wanted to feel like Cheyenne mattered, it wasn’t just another person that this happened to or another little girl, said LaSher Ceasar, Cheyenne’s grandmother said. “The charges are good, and I’m happy to know that they are done.”

James Craig Thomas Jr. is the uncle of Cheyenne Ceasar Thomas. The family says she was taken by him when she became missing in early December.

This is the first time the family has heard any developments in the case.

“The issue was that they weren’t sharing,” Cheyenne’s grandmother said.

State Police did the investigation into the teen’s death.

State Trooper Thomas Gossen says the investigation is complete.

“The driver was found to not be at fault due to Cheyenne being in the middle of the roadway when she was struck. The driver of the F-250 was tested for impairment, and none was found nor suspected,” Gossen said.

The family wonders if Thomas Jr. will be held responsible for Ceasar’s death.

“The Ville Platte Police Department will handle those charges,” he said.

The case is ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Ville Platte Police Department.