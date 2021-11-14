Two people shot each other in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) Two people were injured in a shooting late Sunday in Ville Platte.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said it happened near the public housing apartments on North Dupre Street.

Lartigue said a 16-year-old male and 24-year-old man had an ongoing conflict that led to the shooting.

He said the teen was wounded near the elbow and has a possible broken arm.

The adult male, he said, was shot in the left thigh and the outside area of his hand.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals where there conditions are unknown, Lartigue said.

He said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.