TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) – A Turkey Creek police officer, who is on administrative leave without pay, has been reassigned to another job with the village.

According to Turkey Creek Mayor Phillip Cavins, Zack Johnson is now a groundskeeper/general laborer with the village’s public works department.

“We have morals. The boy needs to eat. He’s innocent until proven guilty,” said Cavins.

Johnson faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and resisting an officer, stemming from an incident at a convenience store in Evangeline Parish on the night of Saturday, January 29th.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory, Johnson was armed with his service weapon, in uniform, and driving a patrol car when he went to the Y-Not Stop at the intersection of LA 10 and LA 13 near Vidrine.

Guillory says Johnson approached a woman at the store and threatened to kill her, everyone in the store, and himself. Johnson gave the woman his weapon, then drove away. In the meantime, 911 received a call about a disturbance at the store.

Guillory says Johnson later returned to get the gun back. An off-duty deputy approached Johnson. He resisted. The deputy detained Johnson until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a facility for a psychological evaluation.

Johnson was arrested and charged on Wednesday, February 9th. He was released on bond the same day, according to the sheriff’s office website, evangelineparishsheriff.org.

A statement released by the Turkey Creek Police Department said Johnson suffered a diabetic shock episode, and that paramedics advised it could’ve caused delirium. It was also stated that Johnson’s “persona wasn’t his usual before he left for the day on his shift.” Johnson was asked if he was ok, and he said “his sugar may be dropping and that he had snacks in the car and would be stopping to get something to drink at the store.”

“Sheriff Guillory knows of the medical condition that Officer Johnson was facing after the incident occurred but refuses to acknowledge these facts or take into consideration,” the TCPD statement said.

Cavins says it was his executive decision to transition Johnson to other duties. He says the village was provided a medical release from a doctor, for Johnson to return to work. Cavins says Johnson cleared his psychological evaluation.

Cavins says Johnson will not have a firearm, will have no authority, and will not drive village vehicles in his new role.