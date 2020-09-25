Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Evangeline Parish.

Sheriff Charles Guillory tells KLFY 10 News deputies saw a car traveling erratically at a high rate of speed. After pulling the car over, deputies located a crystal-like rock substance believed to be Methamphetamine along with a glass pipe containing the crystal-like rock substance as residue. Deputies also said the driver of the vehicle did not have a license and the vehicle was not insured.

The driver, Thomas Brock Thrasher, was charged with Careless Operations, Driving Under Suspension, and No Insurance.

The passenger Kimberly Faye Taylor was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on the charges of Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $10,000.00.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is constantly seeking information on criminal activity and urges the Public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person reporting information will always remain anonymous.