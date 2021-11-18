Town of Mamou likely out of some funds in 2022 following election results

(KLFY)- The Town of Mamou saw their property tax millage renewal fail following November’s election.

Mayor Ricky Fontenot says, “That is about 11.670 mills which generates about $112,000 a year.”

Fontenot says anytime revenue is lost, adjustments will have to be made.

“We will do what we need to do to make our existing revenues work,” Fontenot adds.

The tax renewal saw about a 49% yes vote while the no vote received about 51%.

Fontenot continues, “Usually a renewal does pass. I was surprised but not overwhelming surprised.”

He says attention now turns to April’s election.

Fontenot says the renewal will be on the ballot and is confident the town can get it passed.

“We can’t call it a renewal but it will be the same tax and proposition to renew the millage and its funds,” explains Fontenot.

Election Day is scheduled for April 30th, 2022.