To help with current budget constraints, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s department proposes a new sales tax

(KLFY)- On April 24th, Evangeline Parish voters will be asked to approve a one cent sales tax.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory explains, “On your way home and you stop to buy something you would pay, everybody that comes through pays a sales tax.”

Sheriff Guillory is the one who pushed to have it on the ballot.

He says the sheriff’s office has been operating on the same budget for over 40 years.

“If you have a paycheck set in 1977, you would not be able to make ends meet. I have a difficult time,” continues Sheriff Guillory.

The current budget is 2.2 million dollars.

The proposed sales tax could add roughly 3.5 million dollars a year, bringing his budget to around 5.7 million dollars.

Sheriff Guillory says, “My first order of business would be to increase patrol, increase investigation and narcotics. We are doing great. I only have two if I had five, we could make a huge difference.”

Sheriff Guillory says the decision ultimately comes down to the people.

He says he is optimistic that residents in Evangeline Parish will work with him and his department.

“We definitely need this. We are doing a great job. It would just get better. Protection is not free,” Sheriff Guillory adds.