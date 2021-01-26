To help budget constraints, Evangeline Parish Sheriff proposes a one cent sales tax

(KLFY)- In Evangeline Parish, Sheriff Charles Guillory says he is running his department on a tight budget.

However, he says it’s very simple.

A bigger budget with better resources equals a safer parish with better outcomes.



“Protection and safety is not free,” Guillory continues.



The department is running on a budget that hasn’t been touched in over 40 years.



“Anybody with a paycheck from 1977 trying to live today, you can’t. It’s terrible and it’s happening here,” adds Guillory.

He is proposing a one cent sales tax in the parish which he says could possibly generate over three million dollars.



Guillory explains, “My current budget is 2.4 million and with around 3.6 million more. I could get to six million, which would help.”



With a bigger budget and some room to breathe, Sheriff Guillory hopes to add more protection in the streets and better resources for his staff.



“We need more personnel patrolling. I have two, I want five. Second my fleet is old. We get help from other parishes but those units are also old. I’m spending a lot on maintenance,” says Guillory.



With the official proposal due in February and a vote in April, Sheriff Guillory says he is optimistic that residents in Evangeline Parish will work with him and his department.



Guillory continues, “The public won’t mind spending money. You get what you pay for.”