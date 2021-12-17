Sportsbook opens at Evangeline Downs

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Sports betting is now legal in Louisiana, and one local casino wasted no time bringing it to Acadiana.

It’s the first casino in Acadiana where you can place sports bets in person.

Evangeline Downs held a grand opening for their new sports betting area Friday afternoon.

Louisiana sports hall of famer and former Saints running back Dalton Hilliard placed the ceremonial first bet at the new sportsbook.

“I went with the New Orleans Saints to win against Tampa this week. New Orleans Saints is a team I played with for eight years, so I’m betting with my heart. Also, I think they have the ability to win, the talent to win,” Hilliard said.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor says the new sportsbook is a great thing, that will help bring even more businesses here.

“This is an exciting time for all of us, and I’m sure it’s a very exciting time for Evangeline Downs,” Mayor Alsandor told News 10.

The team at Evangeline Downs says the FanDuel sportsbook is something they’ve been waiting to implement for over a year.

“Ever since the announcement was made that sports betting would be legalized, plans were underway to bring this to life,” Marketing Director Anthony Breaux said.

He says finally, that day is here. People can sports bet in person, instead of just online.

“What’s great is that we have people here that understand what sports betting is about, so you don’t have to do it privately and do all this separate research. You can come in here. You can have some help to get your bet placed, and then you can actually watch the games on big TVs and have that gameday experience. So it’s a whole different dynamic. There might be convenience on the other side, but the experience is right here,” Breaux added.