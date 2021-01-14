Search for suspect in Evangeline Parish robbery-battery case

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Parish authorities are looking for a man involved who robbed and dragged a victim in a Robbery.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the 100th Block of Burkley Street in Ville Platte for a Robbery/Battery at approximately 9:30 p.m. January 7, 2021. The victim was robbed of cash money and then was dragged with the suspect’s vehicle for a short distance before being able to set himself free. The victim suffered injuries to his lower back, right and left shoulder blades, and his left hand.

This person of interest has not been identified by name, but is known to the victim as D-man. Investigators are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person in the photo. Investigators would like to speak with this person in regards to this incident. He is known to be armed.

If anyone has any information on the person in the photo name, address, whereabouts etc.; please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.