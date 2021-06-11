Search for 15-year old suspect in Mamou murder, said to be “armed and dangerous”

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are search for 2 suspects in connection to the shooting and killing of a teen in Mamou on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at a residence in the 1800 block of Louanna Street in Mamou. Investigators say a 19-year-old black male identified as Jason Patin was shot once in his left arm. Patin was transported to Savoy Medical Center where he succumbed to his injury.

Investigators are in search of the suspected shooter; a black male identified as 15-year old Quentarious Thibodeaux. Authorities say Thibodeaux is said to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say Thibodeaux is known to frequent the areas of Mamou and Eunice.

Darius Tezeno Courtesy: EPSO

Investigators are also in search of a person of interest; a black male identified as Darius Tezeno. Tezeno is said to be driving a white Chevrolet Impala bearing Louisiana License Plate #649EKM and may also be in the Mamou area.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the two people, contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.