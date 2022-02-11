EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A police officer in Evangeline Parish is facing charges, after allegedly making deadly threats at a convenience store.

Turkey Creek Police Officer Zack Johnson is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and resisting an officer. “Most officers would walk towards the other officer, but he didn’t. He ran the other way,” said Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory.

It happened the night of Saturday, January 29th, when Officer Johnson went to the Y-Not Stop, at the intersection of LA 10 and LA 13. “He was definitely aware of his surroundings, and what he was doing,” said Guillory.

Guillory says Johnson was in uniform, and armed with his service weapon, when he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and everyone at the store, then take his own life. The woman was able to calm him down. Johnson handed her his gun, and drove away in his patrol car. He later returned, and tried to get the gun back. That’s when an off-duty deputy arrived, and detained Johnson. He tried to resist, but the deputy used pepper spray.

“It’s not normal for an officer to relinquish his duty weapon. That’s why we’re concerned,” said Guillory. Johnson was taken to a facility for a psychological evaluation. Guillory says working in law enforcement can be stressful.

“Every decision you make, everyone is watching. Everyone has a camera.” Guillory says the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office will start conduct psychological screenings for candidates who want to become deputies.