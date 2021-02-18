‘Please stop dripping your faucets.’ Ville Platte mayor relays message to conserve water

EVANGELINE PARISH, La.- Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine is advising residents of Ville Platte to continue efforts to conserve water usage.

All water pumping stations in Ville Platte are up and running but they are struggling to keep up with demand, the mayor said.

The National Weather Service is predicting freezing temperatures for the next two nights and officials are asking the public’s assistance and patience.

“I know it’s hard to believe, but if we turn our faucets completely off for a while, things will improve rapidly,” Vidrine said.

In summary, stop dripping your faucets, she said.

“Unfortunately, we must caution everyone regarding the upcoming freezing temperatures and recognize that we may be dealing with these water issues a while longer,” Vidrine said. “We pray for all communities in central Louisiana and our neighboring state of Texas enduring

these historic conditions and anxiously await their passing.”

Weather-related boil advisories in Acadiana

If you have a city utility emergency, please call Ville Platte’s emergency line at (337) 363-3763.