Opelousas man killed in single-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man is dead after Louisiana State Police (LSP) say he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on La. 13 near Brud Lane in Evangeline Parish Sunday afternoon.

Dustin D. Pierce, 25, of Opelousas, was traveling south on La. 13 in a 2009 Chevy Malibu shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to LSP Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen. For unknown reasons, Pierce missed a curve and traveled off the roadway, overturning his vehicle.

Pierce was not buckled up at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish coroner. It is unknown if he was driving impaired, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.