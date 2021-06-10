One person dead after fatal shooting near Mamou

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Mamou on Wednesday evening, according to deputies.

Sheriff Charles Guillory said one person was killed in the shooting, though he did not release the name of the victim.

Deputies are searching for a possible suspect, but no further information is being released at this time due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Details will be added to this post as they become available.