One dead, one injured in Ville Platte house fire on Desoto St.

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning fire in the 300 block of Desoto St. in Ville Platte on Sunday, Aug. 1, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO).

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office, a 69-year-old woman has died at a local hospital from her injuries. She was found by firefighters unconscious in one of the home’s bathrooms.

A second unidentified person had burns to his face and his arms and was also hospitalized.

While investigators have determined that the fire began in the home’s living room, the exact cause of the blaze has not been determined yet.

“Investigating deputies and responding fire personnel were unable to locate any working smoke alarms or home sprinkler systems,” said LSFMO Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue. “Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely while home fire sprinklers can immediately limit the threat to life and damage to property.”

The LSFMO’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a smoke alarm installation, visit lasfm.org.