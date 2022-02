EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a man is dead after a shooting on St. Julien Road near Hwy 75, south of Chataiginer.

34-year-old August Tujuan Latrall of Jeanerette has been identified as the victim in the homicide.

Initial reports indicate three vehicles were involved in a shoot out around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Latrall was driven in a private vehicle to Eunice Memorial Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made.