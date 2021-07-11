Multiple rifles recovered during drug bust in Evangeline Parish; sheriff needs your help

Evangeline Parish

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) In Evangeline Parish three men are under arrest after a drugs and weapons bust.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a home on Royal Road in the Turkey Creek-Lake Cove area.

That’s where deputies found illegal drugs and 44 guns; 19 of those guns were reported stolen from Calcasieu Parish.

47-year-old Michael Blevins, 50-year-old Timothy Cloud and 38-year-old Brandon King all from Ville Platte
face multiple drug charges.

Blevins is also charged with possession of stolen firearms.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory released a statement asking that if one of the firearms pictured and listed had been stolen from you, to contact Narcotics Captain Lemoine at 337-363-2161 with a serial number as proof that it belongs to you.

Marlin 25N 22LR

H&R 22LR

MOSSESBERG 590 12 GAGE

H&R 1871 LLC 20 GAGE

BROWNING 12 GAGE

REMINGTON SPORTSMAN 20 GAGE

STOEGER M3500 12 GAGE

NEW HAVEN 283TA 410

SKB 500 12 GAGE

SAVAGE 110 30-06

REMINGTON 510 22CAL

WINCHESTER 357

MARLIN 30-30

LLAVA 45 PISTOL

RIVERSIDE DOUBLEBARREL 12 GAGE

WINCHESTER DEFENDER 12 GAGE

REMINGTON 7400 30-06

ANDERSON AR 15

SAVAGE AXIS 243

STEVENS 22 CAL

HENRY ARMS 22 CAL

BROWN 22 CAL

NEW ENGLAND 12 GAGE

32 CALIBER PISTOL

SKS 7.62

