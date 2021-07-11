Multiple rifles recovered during drug bust in Evangeline Parish; sheriff needs your help

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) In Evangeline Parish three men are under arrest after a drugs and weapons bust.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a home on Royal Road in the Turkey Creek-Lake Cove area.
That’s where deputies found illegal drugs and 44 guns; 19 of those guns were reported stolen from Calcasieu Parish.
47-year-old Michael Blevins, 50-year-old Timothy Cloud and 38-year-old Brandon King all from Ville Platte
face multiple drug charges.
Blevins is also charged with possession of stolen firearms.
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory released a statement asking that if one of the firearms pictured and listed had been stolen from you, to contact Narcotics Captain Lemoine at 337-363-2161 with a serial number as proof that it belongs to you.
Marlin 25N 22LR
H&R 22LR
MOSSESBERG 590 12 GAGE
H&R 1871 LLC 20 GAGE
BROWNING 12 GAGE
REMINGTON SPORTSMAN 20 GAGE
STOEGER M3500 12 GAGE
NEW HAVEN 283TA 410
SKB 500 12 GAGE
SAVAGE 110 30-06
REMINGTON 510 22CAL
WINCHESTER 357
MARLIN 30-30
LLAVA 45 PISTOL
RIVERSIDE DOUBLEBARREL 12 GAGE
WINCHESTER DEFENDER 12 GAGE
REMINGTON 7400 30-06
ANDERSON AR 15
SAVAGE AXIS 243
STEVENS 22 CAL
HENRY ARMS 22 CAL
BROWN 22 CAL
NEW ENGLAND 12 GAGE
32 CALIBER PISTOL
SKS 7.62