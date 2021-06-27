More drugs stripped from streets in Evangeline Parish as sheriff’s department continues serious crackdowns, enforcement

(KLFY)- In Evangeline Parish several people were arrested as part of a drug round-up.

“Will it stop. No, but I’m putting a dent in it,” Sheriff Charles Guillory explains.

A campaign promise made a year ago Sheriff Guillory is cleaning up the streets, hoping to make them a little safer, one arrest at a time.

Sheriff Guillory says, “Illegal drugs was not pursued like I would have wanted it to be.”

Last week alone, the sheriff’s department made nine arrests in regards to illegal narcotics.

“Hired/created a drug criminal division also a naroctics division and immediately we started getting to work,” Sheriff Guillory continues.

Since taking the oath of office, he has established a drug and narcotics division within the department.

They have arrested over 300 people in connection with drug dealings, taking over 80,000 dollars worth of drugs off the streets.

“That’s not going to stop. I’m increasing the criminal narcotic division,” says Sheriff Guillory.

But Sheriff Guillory says they can’t do it alone.

He urges all residents, if you see something, say something.

Sheriff Guillory explains, “They are the ones that are calling and giving tips. We can’t do it without them.”