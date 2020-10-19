Mangham police officer in stable condition after weekend shooting during traffic stop

(KLFY) Louisiana State Police say they have taken over the attempted first degree murder investigation of a Mangham Police Officer who was shot during a weekend traffic stop.

27-year-old Hermandus Semien of Ville Platte has been arrested, police said.

Hermandus Dashanski Semien, Courtesy of FPSO

An initial investigation has revealed that the shooting occurred as part-time Mangham Police Officer Marhsall Waters conducted a traffic stop on Semien for a traffic violation on U.S. Hwy 425.

At the time of the traffic stop, police say Semien was driving a stolen vehicle taken earlier in the day during an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Rayville.

During the course of the stop, Semien shot the police officer and then fled south into Franklin Parish, police said.

He abandoned the stolen vehicle in a ditch near Fort Necessity and fled on foot into a wooded area where he was later taken into custody, according to State Police.

His charges include attempted 1st degree murder of police officer, armed robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Officer Waters was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

