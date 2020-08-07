Man tries to fake prescription for narcotics, warrant issued for his arrest in Ville Platte

Evangeline Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
George Anthony Johnson

George Anthony Johnson

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Denham Springs man is wanted by Ville Platte Police after they say he tried to get narcotics at a local pharmacy with a fake prescription.

George Anthony Johnson, 38, has a last-known address in Denham Springs. He made the attempt on Wednesday, Aug. 5. When the pharmacy tried to contact the physician, they found the prescriptions to be fraudulent. Johnson left the store before police could arrive.

If you know the whereabouts of George Anthony Johnson, you are urged to contact the Ville Platte Police Department dispatch by calling (337) 363-1313.  Your call will remain anonymous.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar