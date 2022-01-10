Man shot multiple times at Ville Platte apartment complex

Evangeline Parish

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — One man was shot multiple times Saturday evening, Jan. 8, at a Ville Platte apartment complex, and police are searching for a suspect.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of N. Latour St. at around 6:45 p.m. There, they found the victim with injuries to his upper thighs and a finger. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition.

The only description that the victim could provide was that the suspect was a black male in a grey car.   

Lartigue said he is asking anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting incident to call (337) 363-1316.  Your call will remain anonymous.   

