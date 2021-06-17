Mamou to celebrate Independence Day with Mardi Gras in July

MAMOU, La (KLFY) — The Cazan Center in Mamou has a special celebration planned for the 4th of July this year.

Mardi Gras in July will be a three-day celebration of independence, Cajun culture, and the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“As more people are getting vaccinated and looking to celebrate not only our country’s freedom, but freedom from the necessary COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Cazan Center is pleased to host this Mardi Gras-themed event,” said Cazan Center CEO Valerie Cahill. “Although we had to miss our authentic Mardi Gras celebrations this year, we hope that this event will invoke the spirit of community and celebration that brings people across the country to Louisiana for Mardi Gras each year.”

The Cazan Center is partnering with Fred’s Lounge and TeD’s Lounge in order to produce this free-to-the-public event.

Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 2, with performances by New Orleans saxophonist Joseph Crachiola, Big Chief Alfred Doucette, and the Mardi Gras Babydolls. Other performers TBA.

In addition, an exhibition of one of Big Chief Doucette’s suits will be on display as part of the celebration. There will be an art market, vendors, food, music, and more throughout the weekend.

For those unable to attend this event will be livestreamed by #vanlife YouTube channel Calerain.

Any business looking to sponsor or set up a vendor table at this event, as well as any performers wishing to participate should contact the Cazan Center at 504-427-3641



Any artist wishing to participate in the art market should contact Shawn at 337-717-9065.