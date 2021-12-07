Mamou Police investigating shots fired, 3 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – Mamou Police are looking for a person of interest allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on December 6.

According to Chief Brent Zackery, officers were called to the 500 block of Second St. with reports of gunshots. After investigating, they received information leading them to a suspect in the 600 block of Second St. The suspect was detained, and officers located the alleged firearm used in the shooting.

With the assistance of the Ville Platte Police, they were able to find the victim. The man, an unknown black male, was not shot, but his vehicle was shot several times. The firearm found and the vehicle were taken into evidence.

Information was given that led to two more arrests. One person of interest, Vindezz Thibodeaux, in still wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information about this suspect is encouraged to contact the Mamou Police Department at 337-468-5221. All callers will remain anonymous.