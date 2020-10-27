Mamou PD: Viral social media video paints false narrative of officer-involved incident

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) An arrest warrant has been issued for the woman seen in a weekend viral social media video in Mamou.

She’s now facing two charges of resisting arrest and one for failing to leave the property after forbidden.

The moments leading up to the video initially posted on Facebook were missing, and that painted a false narrative of the incident, Mamou Police Chief Brent Zackery explained.

He said people reacted to the video too quickly without knowing the full story

After an investigation was completed, both body camera and security footage show Officer Deville asked her to leave multiple times.

She refused, asking him what he was going to do if she didn’t leave.

The video then shows her back up on Deville as she tried to dance on him. He then attempted to put her under arrest, and they both fell to the ground.

Chief Zackery says she first told police she hit her head on the ground but later told the hospital she hit her arm on the ground.

After the incident, a decision was made not to arrest her at the time and instead send her to the hospital.

“He was going to arrest her. We felt it was better, human life is more valuable,” Zackery said.

She refused any treatment at the hospital and left, according to reports.

Chief Zackery said she could have been charged with simple battery, however, they decided not to pursue those charges.

An original story reported Deville appeared to mace the woman who was already on the ground, however, Chief Zackery says no mace was ever used.

Zackery also said she never lost consciousness.

Police were originally called to the bar as it was over the maximum capacity of people allowed inside.

Deville was first placed on leave, however, he is now back on the force.