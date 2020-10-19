Two K-9 officers joins the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) There are two new officers at the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Charles Guillory says they will help the department crack down on drugs and other crimes throughout the parish.



“A lot of drugs here. We need to put that to an end,” Sheriff Guillory says.



The newest members to the sheriff’s department consist of canine Officer Matthew Willis and Officer Diego.

Diego is a 6-year-old Belgium Malawa from Illinois and Willis is a transfer from the Ville Platte Police Department.

Together, they are the 1st K-9 unit for the sheriff’s department in years.



“If there is reasonable suspicion of drugs in a home or vehicle, we will send them out immediately.” Sheriff Guillory said.



Guillory hopes that by utilizing the unit for potential drug busts, the department can eliminate other crimes throughout the parish.



“Drugs can lead to other problems. It needs to stop.”



Guillory says he plans to use officers Willis and Diego in various situations and locations.



“I want to bring them into schools. They run drug dogs in schools down the halls. We can do that now at no cost.”