GoFundMe account set up for mother and 3 kids after suspect burns their home

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – A GoFundMe account has been set up for the mother of 3 children who’s home was burned by an arsonist.

33-year old James N. Rozas has been arrested in connection with the fire. He’s charged with four counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Simple Arson and one count of Violation of a Protective Order. Additional charges from other agencies are expected.

Evangeline Fire District #1 responded to the 1100 block of J J Street in Mamou for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters learned a woman and her three children were in the home when Rozas entered to announce he had set the house and a vehicle on fire. The woman and her children, one an infant, were able to escape unharmed.

Upon arrival, deputies learned Rozas had fled the scene armed with a gun and wearing only a hoodie sweatshirt. The agency’s Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) was activated to locate the suspect while deputies investigated the fire.

If you would like to help the family, click here.