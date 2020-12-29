Giles donates bulletproof vests to Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Local businessman Bob Giles has donated bulletproof vests to the deputies of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

The vests are set to arrive next month.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line for us by going out to protect the community every day,” said Giles. “I consider it an honor and a privilege to help to protect and save the lives of those officers out there protecting us. It is so important to build a relationship with all parts of the community, I encourage other community leaders to follow in my footsteps.”

Giles said it is estimated that 30% of officers killed in shootings would have survived if they had been wearing a bullet proof vest.