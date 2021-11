VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Ville Platte city councilman Coach Lionel Anderson.

Anderson died over the weekend.

A public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at the Ville Platte High School gymnasium.

His funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

In honor of Coach Anderson, his family will honor his life by wearing purple, white and black attire.