Firearms, cash, drugs confiscated after traffic stop; Ville Platte corrections officer, one other arrested

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A corrections officer for the Ville Platte Police Department and another person were arrested on Tuesday for multiple drug and firearm-related charges, according to a press release from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Malcom Jawaski Smith, 31, of Ville Platte, was arrested on charges listed below:
- Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana over 20 grams
- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine over 3.5 ounces
- Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl over 21.8 grams
- Possession with intent to distribute Ecstacy over 59 pills
- Possession of PCP
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Ashley Smith, 31, of Ville Platte, was working as a corrections officer for VPPD at the time of her arrest. She was arrested on charges listed below:
- Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana over 20 grams
- Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl over 3.5 ounces
- Possession with intent to distribute Ecstacy over 59 pills
- Possession of PCP
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Malfeasance in office
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on a truck on Tuesday, August 10 on Armand St. in Ville Platte. The agents smelled a strong odor of marijuana during the stop and called for K-9 officer Diego.
The K-9 officer conducted a free air sniff outside of the truck and alerted on the presence of possible narcotics. The agents then searched the truck and found narcotics, guns, and U.S. currency.
Agents then obtained a search warrant for a residence on Armand St. Agents and deputies found more narcotics as well as weapons inside the residence, which led to the arrest of the two individuals.