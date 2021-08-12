Firearms, cash, drugs confiscated after traffic stop; Ville Platte corrections officer, one other arrested

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A corrections officer for the Ville Platte Police Department and another person were arrested on Tuesday for multiple drug and firearm-related charges, according to a press release from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Malcom Jawaski Smith, 31, of Ville Platte, was arrested on charges listed below:

Malcom Smith

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana over 20 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine over 3.5 ounces

Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl over 21.8 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Ecstacy over 59 pills

Possession of PCP

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ashley Smith, 31, of Ville Platte, was working as a corrections officer for VPPD at the time of her arrest. She was arrested on charges listed below:

Ashley Smith

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana over 20 grams

Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl over 3.5 ounces

Possession with intent to distribute Ecstacy over 59 pills

Possession of PCP

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Malfeasance in office

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on a truck on Tuesday, August 10 on Armand St. in Ville Platte. The agents smelled a strong odor of marijuana during the stop and called for K-9 officer Diego.

The K-9 officer conducted a free air sniff outside of the truck and alerted on the presence of possible narcotics. The agents then searched the truck and found narcotics, guns, and U.S. currency.

Agents then obtained a search warrant for a residence on Armand St. Agents and deputies found more narcotics as well as weapons inside the residence, which led to the arrest of the two individuals.