‘Every drug bust we make, we are finding Fentanyl’ Evangeline Parish Sheriff says he worried

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- There’s a troubling trend in Evangeline Parish that Sheriff Charles Guillory says has prompted him to update deputy training and add more boots on the ground.

“Every drug bust we make, we are finding Fentanyl. I am getting worried.”

Fentanyl is quickly becoming the leading cause of opioid-related deaths.

It is a powerful, synthetic opioid similar to morphine but Sheriff Guillory says it is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Guillory continues, “It is a problem and it is growing but not a problem in deaths. However, that is what I’m worried about.”

He says the problem is growing throughout the parish so much so changes were made to the department and patrolling operations.

“We need it off the streets as fast as possible,” adds Guillory.

He says all deputies and patrol officers are equipped with NARCAN and receive updated training on drug overdose protocols.

Guillory explains, “I had to increase narcotics and criminal patrol. We are working diligently, especially when it comes to Fentanyl.”

He tells News Ten he has not shied away from contacting other departments around the state how how to stop or slow the increasing Fentanyl crisis.

“We will look for drug activity and put a stop to it,” Guillory says.