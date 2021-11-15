Evangeline Parish voters say yes to rededication of library funds for a new jail

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Evangeline Parish Police Jury is exploring all options and a few proposals on allotting funds for a new jail.

Library Outreach Coordinator Suzy Lemoine says, “We are all working together to help achieve this.”

One proposition calls for a library tax millage rededication.

“The main library and its five branches will continue to be operational. Some funds will stay parked and not be affected,” Lemoine explains.

The library currently levies a 5.3 tax millage.

If the rededication passes, .62 of that tax millage will go towards the new jail.

Lemoine continues, “The police jury considered everything. They asked the library for funds but not enough to hurt us. The library will operate like it always has been.”

In 2020, collections for the library were over one million dollars.

If the proposition passes, the library would retain over 900 thousand dollars and over 125 thousand dollars would be rededicated to the jail.

Lemoine adds, “It does not impact the budget. It represents money put aside for 10 years to pay off a debt when we built this new library.”

Election Day is scheduled for March 26, 2022.