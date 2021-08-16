Evangeline Parish to conduct intoxicated driving patrols, set up checkpoint

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — As part of the state’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, Evangeline Parish will be boosting DUI patrols through Sept. 6 and will have an impaired driver’s checkpoint somewhere in the parish on Sept. 3.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Administration has awarded grant money to the parish to hold the extra Labor Day enforcement. The checkpoint is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 3.

“In 2017, more than 40 percent of the motor vehicle crashes in Louisiana were alcohol-related,” stated Sheriff Charles Guillory in a press release. “Operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol or other impairing substances remains a major cause of vehicle crashes, serious injuries, and fatalities in Louisiana. All law enforcement officers work diligently throughout the year to identify impaired drivers and get them off our roadways.”

The sheriff also reminded motorists to have a designated driver, if you plan to drink.