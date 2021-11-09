Evangeline Parish: Teen says boyfriend strangled her after going through cell phone

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 22-year-old Mamou man is accused of strangling his teen girlfriend after he allegedly stole her cell phone and then confronted her about what he had discovered in the phone.

The incident happened October 30 in the Reddell area, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said a 17-year-old victim told police she was in her car on the way home and was being followed by 22-year-old Nathan Thomas Jr.

Police say their investigation has revealed that Thomas cornered the victim and got out of his car.

He then forcefully took her cell phone and fled the area.

When she arrived home, police said, she was confronted by Thomas about what he had discovered in the cell phone and during a confrontation he strangled her with his hands causing her to briefly lose consciousness.

Thomas was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of simple robbery and second degree battery.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.