UPDATE: Suspect captured in Evangeline Parish shooting on Angie Lane

UPDATE, 4/6/21: Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory said this morning that fugitive Rodney Van Bernard was captured by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. faces the charge of aggravated second-degree battery with a firearm. His bond was set by 13th Judicial District Judge Gary Ortego in the amount of $75,000. He has since been transported and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

ORIGINAL POST: ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Parish authorities are investigating a shooting that injured one person. The shooting happened in the 1000 Block of Angie Lane.

Investigators says verbal altercation occurred between the residents of the home, and led to the victim being shot in his lower left leg. Authorities have identified Rodney Van Bernard as the suspect. He was the driver of the vehicle initially transporting the victim for medical treatment. He has not been seen since.

Authorities say Bernard is travelling in a 1999 two door maroon Chevrolet Monte Carlo bearing Texas License Plate MNP0324. He is known to frequent the areas of Marksville, Crowley, and Rayne.

If anyone has information about this shooting or knows the whereabouts of Rodney Van Bernard is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators at (337) 363-2161 or by clicking here.