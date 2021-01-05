Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A woman last seen headed to work has been reported missing, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the public is being asked to help locate her.

Alicia Denise Robertson, 39, was last seen Monday, Jan. 4 at around 7 a.m. at her residence as she prepared to go to work. She was reportedly in a calm mood, according to deputies. Robertson is described as a black female, around 5’2″ tall, weighing around 250 lbs with black hair, brown eyes and a fair skin tone. She was last seen wearing her work uniform, black medical scrubs.

Robertson drives a red 2015 Nissan Altima, license plate #ZUS 820 with lightly tinted windows.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Alicia D. Robertson, they are asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161.