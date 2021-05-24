Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department receives a donation worth over $30,000 from GOHSEP

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Embarking on his first year as sheriff for Evangeline Parish, Charles Guillory is continuing on his campaign promise to make the parish safer one department update at a time.

“When I took over July 1st, Chicot State Park had 100 mobile units for COVID patient. I got the plan and idea to get a mobile command unit,” Sheriff Guillory explains.

On May 3rd, the department received a new mobile command post from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Prepardness.

The donation was a 2020 Grey Wolf camper.

Guillory continues, “Having a mobile unit is important to us. It will be a great asset.”

The 27 foot camper will be retrofitted into a mobile command unit.

Sheriff Guillory says it will be used for search and rescue, hostage sistuations, festivals, and natural disasters.

He adds this donation comes at a good time as South Louisiana begins the 2021 hurricane season, starting June 1st.

“This unit is important. There could be a possible electricity outage. There will be a generator hooked on the back. This can house officers in certain areas,” says Guillory.

Sheriff Guillory says the unit will be equipped with radios, laptops, computers and gear that deputies need in emergency situations.

“We need to keep making improvements for public safety. At the top of the list is the protection of residents in the parish,” Guillory adds.

Sheriff Guillory tells News Ten he expects all updates for the command unit to be complete by the end of next month.