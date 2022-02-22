EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating its first murder of the year.

Sheriff Charles Guillory says it appears they are getting closer to finding out who pulled the trigger but says it is getting harder to unravel the different stories about what happened last Tuesday night.

“There are so many holes. That is the bad part.” says Guillory.

The shooting happened in Evangeline Parish, just south of Chataigner.

The sheriff says his office was notified a man was driven to Eunice Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Guillory explains, “Before you didn’t have guns or people didn’t turn to a gun. Now, that is what they do. There are no winners here.”

The victim is identified as 34-year-old August Tujuan Latrall of Jeanerette.

He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Guillory adds, “He is gone and not coming back.”

The investigation shows that Latrall was shot at the intersection of Woodstone Road and St. Julien.

Guillory continues, “For some reason, they met at that corner and then it went south. We are trying to determine why.”

Initial reports indicate three vehicles were involved in what the sheriff is calling a shootout.

Detectives says at least eight people were at the scene but all have conflicting stories.

“That is going to be the problem because they know what happen but no one wants to say,” Guillory says.

He says time is of the essence when it comes to getting proper justice for the victim.

Guillory adds, “The first couple of days are important.”