Evangeline Parish Sheriff detective arrested, suspended after allegations of domestic abuse

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A deputy with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested over the weekend on charges he assaulted his girlfriend.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory said Deputy Tommy Gallow was arrested Saturday at his home in Oberlin.

According to Guillory, the alleged abuse took place during an altercation with a girlfriend.

The alleged victim is talking with detectives, Guillory said.

He said Gallow, a 4-year-veteran, has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

