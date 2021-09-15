Evangeline Parish flood-prone road covered with water, thanks to TS Nicholas

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Some drivers in Evangeline Parish had to deal with roads flooding in isolated areas. However, drivers in rural areas operate under a different set of rules, when water takes over the road.

Tiger Lane, between Vidrine and Mamou, had a foot of water on it on Wednesday. The road was flooded for about a quarter-mile, starting near The Crawfish Barn and going south. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office says there were a few cars that tried to make it down the road, but they ended up in the ditch.

Emergency officials always warn against driving through high water, but people do it anyway.

“If we get a lot of rain, this baby floods,” said Patrick Ardoin, of Grand Prairie. “As long as I’m going, I don’t stop and back up. It’s not going in my tail pipe. I can make it in water even higher that this.”

“We from the country. We know our limits,” said Merlin Boone, of Vidrine.

Several vehicles, mostly big pick-up trucks, with big tires and enough clearance, made it through.

“I wasn’t expecting this but it wasn’t too bad. If you know the area,” said Derrick Breaux, of Chataingnier. “You know the road. It ain’t too deep. Sure, why not? Just don’t stop.”

If they decide not to drive through the water, and find an alternate route, it could add extra time to their trip.

“If I had to find another way around it would add another 10 to 15 minutes to my trip,” said Deandre Goodly.